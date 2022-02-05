Azam Swati reviews facilities at Lahore railway station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Lahore railway station and reviewed the facilities being provided to passengers there.

During his visit the minister directed to increase the number of benches in waiting rooms and at platforms and said that maximum facilities would be provided to the passengers. He directed the relevant authority to increase entrance and exit points in the station to avoid rush and such strategy should be made so that only passengers could come to platforms.

Railways Minister also interacted with the porters and said that efforts being made to digitize their data to end their exploitation by the contractors.

Lahore Railway station Architect Sajjad Baig apprised the minister that food courts would also be set up at Lahore railway station to provide quality food to passengers.

Azam Khan Swati said that revenue of the railway station could be enhanced through such initiatives.

Later, at PR headquarters the minister directed the railway officials to complete delayed inquiries at the earliest and send reports to the ministry of railways.

Additional General Manager (AGM), Traffic Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, AGM Infrastructure and other officers accompanied the minister during his visit.