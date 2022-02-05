UrduPoint.com

Azam Swati Reviews Facilities At Lahore Railway Station

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Azam Swati reviews facilities at Lahore railway station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Lahore railway station and reviewed the facilities being provided to passengers there.

During his visit the minister directed to increase the number of benches in waiting rooms and at platforms and said that maximum facilities would be provided to the passengers. He directed the relevant authority to increase entrance and exit points in the station to avoid rush and such strategy should be made so that only passengers could come to platforms.

Railways Minister also interacted with the porters and said that efforts being made to digitize their data to end their exploitation by the contractors.

Lahore Railway station Architect Sajjad Baig apprised the minister that food courts would also be set up at Lahore railway station to provide quality food to passengers.

Azam Khan Swati said that revenue of the railway station could be enhanced through such initiatives.

Later, at PR headquarters the minister directed the railway officials to complete delayed inquiries at the earliest and send reports to the ministry of railways.

Additional General Manager (AGM), Traffic Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, AGM Infrastructure and other officers accompanied the minister during his visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Visit Traffic Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hack ..

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

55 minutes ago
 Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

1 hour ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

1 hour ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

1 hour ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

2 hours ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>