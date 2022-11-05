UrduPoint.com

Azam Swati' Video Crying During Press Conference Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2022 | 03:52 PM

The PTI has also shared the video clip of Azam Swati, asking the Chief Justice whether it is not time to deliver justice.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2022) A video clip of PTI leader Azam Swati in which he is seen crying during a press talk about an alleged video targetting his personal life has gone viral.

Addressing a press conference, Azam Swati cried and burst into tear. He was quoting his conversation with his daughter.

PTI shared the video of Azam Swati and raised a question as who was behind such a low level act.

The PTI also addressed the Chief Justice of Pakistan, saying that "will justice not be dispensed even now?,".

The people are sharing the clip and making different comments related to the claim of Azam Swati.

