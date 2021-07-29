UrduPoint.com
Azam Swati Visits Chaklala Railway Station, Meets Passengers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:05 AM

Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday visited Chaklala Railway Station here and met with the passengers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday visited Chaklala Railway Station here and met with the passengers.

Later, he left for Lahore on the Green Line Express. The federal Minister traveled with the general public and listened to their complaints.

The Minister listened to the problems of the passengers and assured to resolve them as soon as possible.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at all railway stations.

He said that all available resources would be utilized to facilitate the passengers of Pakistan Railways.

He said, "Improving Pakistan Railways is our top priority and we want to bring the train to the international level."

