Azam Swati Vowes To Run Railways On Modern Lines

Sat 19th December 2020 | 02:29 PM

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati on Saturday vowed to run the department on modern lines without any political or external interference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati on Saturday vowed to run the department on modern lines without any political or external interference.

He was addressing the officers during his first visit to the Pakistan Railways (PR) Headquarters here.

Swati said there were flaws in management, automation system and techniques in the department.

"We will operate the Railways like a commercial enterprise besides enhancing its capacity and performance," the minister added.

He said sectors of the department would immediately be outsourced which were difficult for the railways to run, adding that income was directly linked to efficiency so efficiency would be improved.

Later, briefings on several matters and sections of the railways were given to the minister who also visited important places and sections of the department.

Earlier, the minister arrived here by a train from Islamabad and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nisar Ahmad Memon and Divisional Superintendent Amir Nisar Chaudhary welcomed him at the Railway Station.

It is pertinent to mention that the minister traveled in the parlour class of the train instead of his special salon.

On his arrival at the PR Headquarters, the brass band of the PR Police saluted him while Chairman RailwayBoard Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, PR CEO and PR Police IG Arif Nawaz were also present.

