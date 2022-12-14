UrduPoint.com

Azam Swati's Bail Case Adjourned Till Dec 16

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A local court on Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 16, on a bail petition of PTI leader Azam Khan Swati in a controversial tweet case.

The bail petition was adjourned without further proceeding due to the transfer of special judge central Raja Asif Mehmood. Azam Swati was currently on judicial remand in FIR registered by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

