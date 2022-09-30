UrduPoint.com

Azam Tarar For Debate On Imran Khan's Audio Leaks In Senate

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Azam Tarar for debate on Imran Khan's audio leaks in Senate

Leader of the House in Senate, and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday suggested to hold a debate on the audio leaks of former prime minister Imran Khan in the House to determine as who had worked against the national interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday suggested to hold a debate on the audio leaks of former prime minister Imran Khan in the House to determine as who had worked against the national interests.

Speaking in the Senate, he dared the opposition to initiate a debate on the audio leaks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the House to ascertain as to who was the country's friend and who was the traitor.

"The painful thing is that the person while sitting in the high constitutional office, should have taken decisions in the larger greater national interest by keeping political interests aside, but he (Imran) instead played a dangerous game with the country," he added.

Azam Tarar said Imran Khan's so-called conspiracy narrative had badly been fully exposed before the people, as he had preferred his personal interests over national interests.

Regarding the exoneration of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield flats reference, the minister said the Islamabad High Court's division bench had announced the verdict on merit after 26 hearings in the last four years.

Maryam Nawaz had appeared before the court about 56 times, he said, adding the IHC's decision was a blow for the PTI's so-called narrative of accountability. The honourable court had already acquitted Ahsan Iqbal, and some other PML-N leaders would also be declared innocent in the fake cases soon, he added.

Those, who were responsible for putting the innocent people behind the bar in fake cases, would be punished by the people's court, the minister said.

Expressing his disagreement to the Leader of the Opposition, He said the incumbent government encouraged discussion before passing of any bill, while it was the PTI government, which had always done legislation through bulldozing the bills in the House.

The minister said the government was holding discussions with the farmers to address their concerns, and their issues would also be taken up in the cabinet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Islamabad High Court Muslim Government Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

US Says Sanctions Will Not Target Ukrainians, Incl ..

US Says Sanctions Will Not Target Ukrainians, Including Those in Areas That Join ..

8 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Radioavtomatika Network - Tr ..

US Sanctions Russia's Radioavtomatika Network - Treasury

8 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Will Continue Bolstering Ukraine Mil ..

Biden Says US Will Continue Bolstering Ukraine Militarily, Diplomatically After ..

8 minutes ago
 New US Sanctions on Russia Target 285 Individuals, ..

New US Sanctions on Russia Target 285 Individuals, 11 Organizations - Treasury

8 minutes ago
 Ukraine Applies for Fast-Track NATO Membership - Z ..

Ukraine Applies for Fast-Track NATO Membership - Zelenskyy

10 minutes ago
 US Says Any Non-US Persons Face Risk of Sanctions ..

US Says Any Non-US Persons Face Risk of Sanctions for Supporting Russia's Refere ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.