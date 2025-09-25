Azam Tarar takes notice of child’s murder in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, has taken serious notice of the tragic incident in Landhi, Karachi, where a seven-year-old child was reportedly subjected to rape and murder.

Expressing deep sorrow over the horrific crime, the minister described the incident as extremely alarming and stressed that the demands of justice must be fully met, said in a press release issued here on Thursday.

Senator Tarar voiced hope that the provincial government and law enforcement authorities would take swift and effective action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Human Rights Ministry has underscored its commitment to ensuring that such grave violations of children’s rights are dealt with firmly and that victims’ families receive justice without delay.