Azam Tarar Takes Notice Of Child’s Murder In Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 10:32 PM
Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, has taken serious notice of the tragic incident in Landhi, Karachi, where a seven-year-old child was reportedly subjected to rape and murder
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, has taken serious notice of the tragic incident in Landhi, Karachi, where a seven-year-old child was reportedly subjected to rape and murder.
Expressing deep sorrow over the horrific crime, the minister described the incident as extremely alarming and stressed that the demands of justice must be fully met, said in a press release issued here on Thursday.
Senator Tarar voiced hope that the provincial government and law enforcement authorities would take swift and effective action to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The Human Rights Ministry has underscored its commitment to ensuring that such grave violations of children’s rights are dealt with firmly and that victims’ families receive justice without delay.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: ..
Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after long tim ..
Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m youth in Civil Defence Resilience ..
Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in Quetta on Sept 27
L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..
Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas indicte ..
Azma to file defamation suit against two journalists
Punjab govt prioritizing resolution of print media challenges: Minister Azma
LHC suspends amendments to Bar Council rules, orders Punjab Bar Elections under ..
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management
Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: Minister39 minutes ago
-
Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after long time: Kakar39 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m youth in Civil Defence Resilience Corps39 minutes ago
-
Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in Quetta on Sept 2739 minutes ago
-
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAHORE.2 hours ago
-
Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas indicted in diplomatic pass ..39 minutes ago
-
Azma to file defamation suit against two journalists54 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt prioritizing resolution of print media challenges: Minister Azma54 minutes ago
-
LHC suspends amendments to Bar Council rules, orders Punjab Bar Elections under old laws54 minutes ago
-
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management1 hour ago
-
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributes free electric scooties to w ..54 minutes ago
-
President Mirziyoyev meets Uzbek diaspora, students in US, launches business initiative54 minutes ago