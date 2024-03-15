Azam Tarat Urges Opposition To Play Constructive Role
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar urged the opposition on Friday to play a constructive role in the betterment of the country.
Speaking on the floor of the House, he defended the introduction of ordinances in the house and said that all these would be discussed in the committees.
He asked the opposition party to provide its input in the meetings.
Tarar criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for opposing the ordinance, stating, “The country will not progress like this. You should engage in some soul-searching; writing letters to the IMF and EU will not yield any positive results.
”
He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had issued directives to constitute National Assembly Committees regardless of the number of seats parties held in the parliament.
“The moment these ordinances are laid in front of this house, they will be converted into bills. Now, these bills are to be referred to the committees by the House,” the Law Minister said, adding that most parties and the opposition would be present in those committees.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIC introduces minimally invasive heart surgery techniques7 minutes ago
-
QAU invites application for PEEF Master level scholarships17 minutes ago
-
Woman murder mystery solved17 minutes ago
-
Man awarded 10-year jail for selling prohibited drugs27 minutes ago
-
Ban on export of bananas, onions Ramazan specific27 minutes ago
-
Robbers gangs busted, stolen motorcycles recovered37 minutes ago
-
AFC Inspects Kohat Bazaar: Crackdown on violations under food act37 minutes ago
-
Submission of papers for Senate election begins37 minutes ago
-
NA denounces continued Israeli aggression against people of Palestine46 minutes ago
-
First Ramazan Friday prayers held under strict security47 minutes ago
-
Roof collapse kills two in Hafizabad56 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest three active members1 hour ago