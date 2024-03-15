Azam Tarat urges opposition to play constructive role

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar urged the opposition on Friday to play a constructive role in the betterment of the country.

Speaking on the floor of the House, he defended the introduction of ordinances in the house and said that all these would be discussed in the committees.

He asked the opposition party to provide its input in the meetings.

Tarar criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for opposing the ordinance, stating, “The country will not progress like this. You should engage in some soul-searching; writing letters to the IMF and EU will not yield any positive results.

”

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had issued directives to constitute National Assembly Committees regardless of the number of seats parties held in the parliament.

“The moment these ordinances are laid in front of this house, they will be converted into bills. Now, these bills are to be referred to the committees by the House,” the Law Minister said, adding that most parties and the opposition would be present in those committees.

APP/zah-sra