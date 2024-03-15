Open Menu

Azam Tarat Urges Opposition To Play Constructive Role

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Azam Tarat urges opposition to play constructive role

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar urged the opposition on Friday to play a constructive role in the betterment of the country.

Speaking on the floor of the House, he defended the introduction of ordinances in the house and said that all these would be discussed in the committees.

He asked the opposition party to provide its input in the meetings.

Tarar criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for opposing the ordinance, stating, “The country will not progress like this. You should engage in some soul-searching; writing letters to the IMF and EU will not yield any positive results.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had issued directives to constitute National Assembly Committees regardless of the number of seats parties held in the parliament.

“The moment these ordinances are laid in front of this house, they will be converted into bills. Now, these bills are to be referred to the committees by the House,” the Law Minister said, adding that most parties and the opposition would be present in those committees.

APP/zah-sra

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Law Minister Progress All Opposition

Recent Stories

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

50 minutes ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

1 hour ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

6 hours ago
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

15 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

15 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

15 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

15 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

15 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan