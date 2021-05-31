UrduPoint.com
Azam Warsak Elders Allow Police To Conduct Raids On Houses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 01:49 PM

The local elders of Azam Warsak in South Waziristan tribal district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have allowed the police to conduct raids on houses in search of criminals and proclaimed offenders, a decision made at a seminar held at Azam Warsak Police Station, the other day

Talking to the media, Azam Warsak Police Station SHO Zabihullah Wazir said there were two big challenges for police in the area. The first challenge was availability of drugs on a large scale for addicts and the other one was murders on petty local issues.

He said after murdering people in family feuds and disputes the criminals often used to hide inside the houses and since police were not allowed by the locals to enter the houses, these criminals often manage to escape successfully.

We organized a seminar to solve these problems with the help of local elders and they decided to allow police to raid houses in pursuit of criminals.

He added that it was a small first step by the area elders but would have a big impact on the security situation and elimination of crimes from tribal society.

The SHO added that we told the elders that drugs were a curse for the society adding the drug peddlers were arrested with minimal quantities of contraband as they often used to hide the big amount of drugs inside the residential compounds where entry of police was difficult.

Now, he said area police would be able to search the house of a drugs dealer to purge the area of drug menace.

During the seminar it was also decided that all the drug dealers will abandon their business forthwith and report to police in this regard.

