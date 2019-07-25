Azarbaijan Police Chief visits CPO Islamabad

Police Chief of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Gamari along with delegation visited Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad and met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ):Police Chief of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Gamari along with delegation visited Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad and met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

During the meeting, various securities related issues of Azerbaijan embassy in Islamabad were discussed, a police spokesman said here on Thursday.

On behalf of diplomats of Azerbaijan embassy, Jeyhun Gamari thanked Islamabad police for providing effective security to them.

On the occasion IGP Islamabad also presented shield to Azerbaijan Police Chief.

DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan and other senior police officials were also present.