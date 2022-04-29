UrduPoint.com

Azeem Iqbal Makes Art Lovers Spellbound Due To Its Unique Mastery In Calligraphy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :An exhibition of Islamic calligraphy by famous calligraphist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal that marked the holy month of Ramazan was in full swing here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The exhibition comprises of sixty calligraphic artifacts/paintings on Islamic arts in various mediums like leather, wood work, copper and other precious stones.

The calligraphic works of Azeem Iqbal make the art lovers spellbound due to its unique mastery and contrast of opposite thoughts joined together in an unbelievable unison.

Azeem Iqbal belongs to Mian Channu and has achieved his skill after myriads of strides to become trained calligraphist.

He has emerged as a renowned and expert calligraphist who was being recommended twice for the nominations of Pride of Performance by the government. He was hopeful to achieve Pride of Performance through his commitment and dedication towards his goal.

He has captured the significant Islamic events in the history through calligraphic art pieces created on wood, canvas and leather.

Calligraphy is a tradition of Islamic values and Azeem Iqbal presented the Era of Holy Prophet in his master pieces.

He said, it was a unique art to use similar things which were used to write Holy Quran. Azeem's calligraphic works are decorated with floral and geometrical patterns in the oriental tradition.

The technique of collage is used in the broader sense to complete a crafty art panel. Since, the advent of Islam, its holy book, the Quran, was written on different mediums.

Calligraphists of that era used many writing styles to transcribe the manuscript of the holy book. Since then, this particular art has associated itself with spirituality and is the most popular form of design arts in the Muslim World. He uses Kufic, Naskh, Nastaliq, Tughra, Jalli, Reeka, Thullus and other scripts with ease.

Azeem's art-pieces is a true reflection of Islamic heritage depicting Surah Fateh and Alaq using collage work techniques on leather, wood, stone, lead, copper and bones.

The artist has also received a number of excellence awards in recognition of his creative genius and participated in many international calligraphic exhibitions.

