Azeem Shah Took Charge As Director Information Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:39 PM

Azeem Shah took charge as director information Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Director Information Sukkur, Syed Muhammad Azeem Shah, Wednesday has taken over charge of Director Information, Sukkur division and started performing his duties.

After assuming the charge, Shah held a preliminary meeting with Information Officers (IOs), officials of the directorate of Information department Sukkur, who gave a briefing to the new director.

Pakistan

