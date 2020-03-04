Azeem Shah took charge as director information Sukkur

Director Information Sukkur, Syed Muhammad Azeem Shah, Wednesday has taken over charge of Director Information, Sukkur division and started performing his duties

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Director Information Sukkur, Syed Muhammad Azeem Shah, Wednesday has taken over charge of Director Information, Sukkur division and started performing his duties.

After assuming the charge, Shah held a preliminary meeting with Information Officers (IOs), officials of the directorate of Information department Sukkur, who gave a briefing to the new director.