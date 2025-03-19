Azeem's Artwork Exhibited At PAC
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi organized a remarkable exhibition showcasing the artwork of renowned painter and calligrapher Azeem Iqbal in connection with the blessed month of Ramadan.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Malik Abrar Ahmed, MNA who termed the exhibition of calligraphy based on Islamic culture and civilization is a commendable initiative.
"It is essential to provide opportunities to skilled individuals from all fields so they can further enhance their abilities", said the chief guest.
Malik Abrar urged PAC to hunt the skilled and creative talents by giving them more opportunities to display their creativity.
Former Director PAC, Waqar Ahmed also expressed his views, saying that such exhibitions provide a platform for young artists to refine their skills.
Prominent cultural figure Naheed Manzoor, who also attended the event, remarked that the promotion of Islamic arts is crucial for the preservation of our cultural heritage, and the Punjab Arts Council is rendering excellent services in this regard.
Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain in his address highlighted the contribution of PAC in promoting art and culture, by organizing diverse programmes.
He said that currently, the council was conducting more than thirty classes where various arts were being taught.
Azeem Iqbal’s calligraphy exhibition has previously been displayed at the Pakistan National Council of Arts, Lok Virsa, National Book Foundation, Allama Iqbal Open University, Quaid-e-Azam University, and various embassies, where his work has been highly appreciated.
Renowned calligraphers Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Ghulam Muhammad Zuberi, and other artists praised Azeem Iqbal’s work, stating that his art beautifully reflects Islamic culture and serves as an inspiration for the younger generation.
Among the distinguished personalities attending the exhibition were Dr. Kamran Jahangir, Managing Director of National Book Foundation, Dr. Jalal Ahmed, well-known poet Anjum Saleemi, civil officers, women, and a large number of individuals associated with fine arts.
The event concluded with a special prayer for the security of the nation, goodwill, the eradication of terrorism, and national unity.
The exhibition will continue for ten days, providing the public with an opportunity to view these magnificent artworks.
