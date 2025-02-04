Azerbaijan - a destination worth exploring: highlights from Pakistan Travel Mart 2025

The Pakistan Travel Mart 2025 brought together tourism experts, industry professionals, and travel enthusiasts to discuss new opportunities in the travel sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Travel Mart 2025 brought together tourism experts, industry professionals, and travel enthusiasts to discuss new opportunities in the travel sector.

One of the key highlights of the event was the presentation by Rovshan Rahimov, Regional Manager for South Asia at the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

He spoke about Azerbaijan’s hospitality, rich cultural heritage, and the strong relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During his address, Mr. Rahimov emphasized that Pakistani travelers should consider Azerbaijan not just because of the warm ties between the two nations but also for its breathtaking landscapes, historical landmarks, and vibrant traditions.

He shared that in 2024, nearly 80,000 Pakistanis visited Azerbaijan, a testament to the country’s growing popularity as a travel destination.

Azerbaijan offers a unique blend of modern and traditional experiences. The iconic Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku is an architectural marvel, while the country’s traditional carpets reflect its deep artistic heritage. Azerbaijani cuisine, known for its rich flavors, is another major attraction for visitors.

The country is home to several must-visit cities. Baku, the capital, combines modern skyscrapers with historic sites like the Old City. Sheki is famous for its ancient palaces and charming bazaars, while Gabala, surrounded by lush forests and mountains, offers a peaceful retreat for nature lovers.

Azerbaijan’s commitment to global sustainability is also evident as it prepares to host the COP29 Climate Change Conference, reinforcing its role in environmental initiatives and green tourism.

Another significant presentation at the event was delivered by Mr. Azer Ahmedzada from Silk Road Travel and Tourism, Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad. He introduced Silk Road Travel and Tourism as a distinguished and reputable travel agency based in Baku, officially registered with the National Tourism Administration.

Ahmedzada outlined the agency’s wide range of services, including visa assistance, transportation, hotel bookings, and tailored travel experiences. The agency specializes in professional tours, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tours, and customized travel packages designed to meet the needs of international visitors.

He encouraged Pakistani travelers to take another look at Azerbaijan, a country that offers a perfect mix of adventure, culture, and hospitality. With a growing number of tourists from Pakistan, Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its reputation as a top travel destination.

The Pakistan Travel Mart 2025 successfully showcased Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, reinforcing the strong travel and cultural ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. Travelers are invited to explore this beautiful country with the trusted services of Silk Road Travel and Tourism, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable experience.