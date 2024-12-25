Azerbaijan Airlines Make Emergency Landing With 67 People Aboard
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 08:45 PM
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), an Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny made an emergency landing three kilometres from the city of Aktau
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), an Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny made an emergency landing three kilometres from the city of Aktau.
According to AZERTAC, the incident was caused by a collision between the aircraft and a flock of birds.
The "Embraer 190" aircraft had a total of 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.
AZAL informed AZERTAC that there were no children among the passengers, and information about any casualties would be provided shortly. According to the available information, there are survivors who are receiving initial medical assistance.
Contact has been established with the Kazakh side, and Kazakhstan's emergency rescue teams are providing the necessary operational support at the scene.
Recent Stories
Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles
Allied Bank Stallions clinch Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup with convincing win
ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to complete Velana International Air ..
RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade
Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3
Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2 ..
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
ITP, ICCI sign MOU for “Green & Clean” Islamabad project
Governor lauds security forces to kill 13 terrorists in S.Waziristan; grieves ov ..
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Npc organises Musical Night on the eve of Sindh culture day19 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 criminals from Larkana, recovered 5 biks, drugs20 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 19 criminals20 minutes ago
-
Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at Governor's House20 minutes ago
-
Sindh Health Minister for resolving journalist’s issued at earliest20 minutes ago
-
Two-day family cultural festival concludes20 minutes ago
-
DC pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah20 minutes ago
-
Quaid - e-Azam birth anniversary celebrated with zeal.20 minutes ago
-
WCLA celebrates Christmas and Quaid’s day30 minutes ago
-
ASI suspended over abuse of powers30 minutes ago
-
DC orders early completion of Jinnah Garden renovation60 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab vows to establish peaceful, prosperous, inclusive Punjab1 hour ago