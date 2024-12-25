Open Menu

Azerbaijan Airlines Make Emergency Landing With 67 People Aboard

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Azerbaijan Airlines make emergency landing with 67 people aboard

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), an Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny made an emergency landing three kilometres from the city of Aktau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), an Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny made an emergency landing three kilometres from the city of Aktau.

According to AZERTAC, the incident was caused by a collision between the aircraft and a flock of birds.

The "Embraer 190" aircraft had a total of 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

AZAL informed AZERTAC that there were no children among the passengers, and information about any casualties would be provided shortly. According to the available information, there are survivors who are receiving initial medical assistance.

Contact has been established with the Kazakh side, and Kazakhstan's emergency rescue teams are providing the necessary operational support at the scene.

