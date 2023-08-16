Open Menu

Azerbaijan Airlines To Launch Direct Flights To Pakistan From Sept 20

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 07:53 PM

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) will launch the regular flights to Pakistan from September 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) will launch the regular flights to Pakistan from September 20, 2023.

Flights will be operated to the capital of Pakistan - Islamabad, as well as to its largest cities - Lahore and Karachi. These three cities are important historical and cultural centers of Pakistan which makes them very interesting to visit, said spokesman of Azerbaijan Embassy while talking to APP on Wednesday.

Flights from Baku to Islamabad will be performed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, to Lahore - on Mondays and Fridays, and to Karachi - on Thursdays and Sundays.

This flexible schedule provides convenient options for travelers, he added.

The opening of new AZAL flights promises to promote the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, promote tourism, international transportation and strengthen diplomatic relations, he maintained.

Customers can get acquainted with the flight schedule and purchase tickets on the official website of the airline www.azal.az/en or via AZAL mobile application.

