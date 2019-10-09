Azerbaijan Ali to kick off direct flight to Pakistan soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade has said that Azerbaijan will start direct flight to Pakistan from spring 2020.While commenting on the social media account Azerbaijan envoy to Pakistan stated that with the support of the relevant authorities Azerbaijan will be able to start direct flights to Pakistan from the upcoming spring 2020

While commenting on the social media account Azerbaijan envoy to Pakistan stated that with the support of the relevant authorities Azerbaijan will be able to start direct flights to Pakistan from the upcoming spring 2020.He hopes that with the start of direct flight to Baku, the tourism to Azerbaijan will have more visitors from Pakistan and South Asia.

Earlier the visiting Chief Executive officer Mr. Florian Sengstschmid expressed that the direct flights will start between Kararchi and Lahore and Baku. While talking to media he said that once the direct flights are started Azerbaijan Tourism Board would look to enter into a collaboration agreement with the Pakistan's authority to promote the industry.

The ambassador said that tourism between Azerbaijan and Pakistan grows steadily and in the interest of both countries.

He said that the Azerbaijan companies to Pakistan is increasing. Pakistan has a lot opportunities need to explored in Azerbaijan. He was happy to see the visiting Azerbaijan delegation at ATB and travel companies in Karachi Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) expo.According the data the current visiting volume has increased up to 12.9 percent this year.

In 2018, more than forty-one thousand Pakistani visitors has visited to Azerbaijan. It is to remember that Azerbaijan has become most popular tourism destination and inbound visitors spending more than 2 billion dollars last year, the sources added.