Azerbaijan ambassador calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Tuesday met with Azerbaijan envoy, Ali Alizada here at Governor House and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor said that Pakistan would further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan and also promote cultural, trade and tourism ties with the brotherly Muslim country.

Azerbaijan ambassador said that his country supported Pakistan over Kashmir in United Nations and would also continue its support over the dispute.

