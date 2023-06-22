Open Menu

Azerbaijan Ambassador Calls On Minister For Defence Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen here on Thursday

The Federal Minister welcomed the dignitary and said that Pakistan attached great value to its relations with Azerbaijan, a news release said.

The Minister acknowledged the importance of Pakistan and Azerbaijan relations and said that the two countries enjoyed good and brotherly relations and would like to continue with the same pace and momentum.

The Minister for Defence Production said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country, strictly believing in the policy of peaceful co-existence with all. He stated that Pakistan's commitment to peace was evident through its major contribution to UN peace efforts in war-torn countries in different parts of the world.

