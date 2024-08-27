Azerbaijan ambassador, Rana Mashhood discuss exploring avenues in education, culture, sports

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov called on Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov called on Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on exploring collaborative avenues in education, culture, and sports, with both sides expressing keen interest in enhancing bilateral relations through youth-centric initiatives.

During the meeting, Chairman Rana Mashhood outlined the vision of the PMYP, which is committed to empower Pakistani youth through various initiatives aimed at enhancing their skills, education, and cultural exposure.

He emphasized the importance of technical education, stating, "The incumbent government places a strong emphasis on equipping our youth with technical skills that are essential for their personal growth and the nation’s economic development. Our goal is to prepare them to compete on an international level."

Ambassador Khazar Farhadov responded by acknowledging the pivotal role of youth as an invaluable asset for both nations.

He emphasized the need for continued collaboration between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, particularly in fields that directly impact the younger generations. "Youth is our most important asset, and it is through their development that we can ensure a prosperous future for our countries," said Ambassador Farhadov.

He said a significant portion of the discussions centered around the potential collaboration between Pakistan’s National Volunteer Corps (NVC) and Azerbaijan’s Volunteer Network.

Chairman Rana Mashhood briefed the Ambassador on the objectives of the NVC, which aims to foster a spirit of volunteerism among Pakistani youth, encouraging them to contribute to social development projects across the country.

He proposed the idea of a collaborative framework where volunteers from both countries could engage in cross-border initiatives, share best practices, and learn from each other’s experiences.

"By integrating our volunteer networks, we can create a dynamic platform for youth from Pakistan and Azerbaijan to work together on projects that promote peace, cultural understanding, and community development," said Chairman PMYP.

Another key point of discussion was the establishment of dual diploma courses for students from both Pakistan and Azerbaijan. These courses would allow students to gain academic qualifications recognized in both countries, thereby enhancing their educational prospects and career opportunities.

Both sides agreed that such initiatives would not only benefit students academically but also foster stronger cultural ties between the two nations.

In a gesture to further strengthen bilateral relations, Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan extended an invitation to the Ministers of Youth, Sports, and Culture of Azerbaijan to visit Pakistan aimed to facilitate direct dialogue and exchange of ideas, paving the way for more concrete partnerships in youth development, cultural exchange, and sports diplomacy.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing optimism about the future of Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations, particularly in the context of youth collaboration.

Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Azerbaijan to create more opportunities for youth in both countries.

He stated, "Our youth are the architects of tomorrow, and by joining hands with Azerbaijan, we can provide them with the tools and opportunities they need to build a brighter future."

The meeting was attended by Member National Assembly Ms Syeda Amna Batool and officials from Prime Minister’s Youth programme.