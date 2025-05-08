Azerbaijan Announces Full Support For Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 07:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Government of Azerbaijan has announced its full support for Pakistan amidst the evolving regional dynamics and the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.
In a significant diplomatic move, Azerbaijan has expressed its commitment to stand firmly with Pakistan during these challenging times, said a statement issued by Azerbaijan embassy in Islamabad.
A formal communication addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov conveyed deep concern over the growing hostilities between the two neighboring countries.
According to a statement, the Government of Azerbaijan reaffirms its solidarity with Pakistan and reiterates its unwavering support for the people of Pakistan.
Ambassador Farhadov expressed heartfelt sentiments and best wishes to the Pakistani nation.
He emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict through diplomatic channels and peaceful dialogue.
Furthermore, he condemned the recent military actions by Indian Forces and extended condolences to the families of those affected, along with prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.
The Ambassador also expressed hope for a prompt normalization of relations between Pakistan and India and stressed the need for redressal of the damage caused, particularly in Pakistan.
