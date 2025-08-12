Azerbaijan celebrated Pakistan’s victory with exceptional joy: Abdul Aleem Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are bound by deep historical, regional and religious ties.

He noted that the people of Azerbaijan and Pakistan share a brotherly bond as reflected in the fact that during the recent “Bunyaan al Marsoos” operation against India, the Azerbaijani people celebrated Pakistan’s victory with exceptional joy.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, H.E. Khazar Farhadov, who called on him at his office here, said a press release.

Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted that in recent years, relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened with notable progress in mutual cooperation. He termed the establishment of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce in Islamabad as a highly positive development that will facilitate the business communities of both countries.

Federal Minister further stated that Pakistan is deeply interested in enhancing overland connectivity, trade and cooperation with Central Asian States. He pointed out that a large number of Pakistani students are pursuing education in these countries and that during recent public gatherings of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, the display of Azerbaijani national flags alongside those of China and Türkiye was a clear expression of the friendly ties between the peoples of Pakistan and Azerbaijan which is a good omen.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan H.E. Khazar Farhadov affirmed that the friendship between the two countries will continue to grow in the coming days, as well. He said that Azerbaijan is keen to boost bilateral trade and cooperation with Pakistan. He also appreciated Abdul Aleem Khan’s recent visit to Azerbaijan, acknowledging his personal commitment and efforts that have brought the two countries more closely.