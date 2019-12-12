UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan Contributing To PM Imran Campaign " Clean, Green Pakistan": Ambassador Of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:21 PM

Azerbaijan contributing to PM Imran campaign

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade said that Azerbaijan is making contribution to Prime Minister Clean Green Pakistan' campaign in order to preserve its natural beauty

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade said that Azerbaijan is making contribution to Prime Minister Clean Green Pakistan' campaign in order to preserve its natural beauty.Talking at the ceremony the ambassador said that Azerbaijan pays tribute to the national hero.

On the National Remembrance Day of National Leaders of the Azerbaijan, Ali Alizade said that Azerbaijan is contributing its part in making this country clean and green. He praised the Prime Minister (Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) mran Khan �The Billion Tree initiative.Ali Alizade has revealed in his exclusive talks with the Online News Agency that Azerbaijan a scenic country has now become favorite tourist spot on the world map as millions tourist are visiting Azerbaijan every year.

The government of the Azerbaijan has taken foolproof security measures for the tourists resulting in upsurge in tourists visits to the country every year which is source of satisfaction for us.The ambassador assured the Pakistani people that security will be provided to them when they will visit Azerbaijan .

He told that 241000 foreigners traveled to Azerbaijan in November, up 13.3%from the previous year.

And Pakistani tourist travelled 42000 which is 12.2 per cent increase.This was revealed in the report released by the Agency, 69,000 visitors traveled from Russia and 68,000 from Georgia.Tourists from Turkey and the Middle East respectively increased by 3,400people and 2,000 people to 27,000 and17,000 people.

(Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) n January-November 2019, the number of tourists travelling to Azerbaijan increased by 11.1% or 292,000. Two-thirds of tourists came from Russia.Most of the tourists among the Central Asian countries came from Turkmenistan (49,000; +91.9%) and Kazakhstan (43,000; 24.5%), among the South Asian countries came from (Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) ndia (59,000; +67.7%) and Pakistan (42,000; +12.2%).

The number of Turkish and (Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) ranian tourists respectively soared by 8.3% and 3.7%to 289,000 and 235,000 people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Russia Turkey Visit Azerbaijan Turkmenistan Georgia Kazakhstan Middle East November December 2019 From Government Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Staying True to the Y Series Legacy, HUAWEI Y9s Se ..

7 minutes ago

Fire erupts in PBC

29 minutes ago

Rain stops first home test against Sri Lanka

55 minutes ago

Death Toll From Fire at Ukraine's Odessa Economics ..

31 minutes ago

AIDS continue to be major public health issue in A ..

31 minutes ago

Vyshinsky List of Kiev-Persecuted Crimeans to Help ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.