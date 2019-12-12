Azerbaijan Contributing To PM Imran Campaign " Clean, Green Pakistan": Ambassador Of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade

(@FahadShabbir)

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade said that Azerbaijan is making contribution to Prime Minister Clean Green Pakistan' campaign in order to preserve its natural beauty

On the National Remembrance Day of National Leaders of the Azerbaijan, Ali Alizade said that Azerbaijan is contributing its part in making this country clean and green. He praised the Prime Minister Imran Khan's Billion Tree initiative. Ali Alizade has revealed in his exclusive talks with the Online News Agency that Azerbaijan a scenic country has now become favorite tourist spot on the world map as millions tourist are visiting Azerbaijan every year.

The government of the Azerbaijan has taken foolproof security measures for the tourists resulting in upsurge in tourists visits to the country every year which is source of satisfaction for us.The ambassador assured the Pakistani people that security will be provided to them when they will visit Azerbaijan .

He told that 241000 foreigners traveled to Azerbaijan in November, up 13.3%from the previous year.

And Pakistani tourist travelled 42000 which is 12.2 per cent increase.This was revealed in the report released by the Agency, 69,000 visitors traveled from Russia and 68,000 from Georgia.Tourists from Turkey and the Middle East respectively increased by 3,400people and 2,000 people to 27,000 and17,000 people.

In January-November 2019, the number of tourists travelling to Azerbaijan increased by 11.1% or 292,000. Two-thirds of tourists came from Russia. Most of the tourists among the Central Asian countries came from Turkmenistan (49,000; +91.9%) and Kazakhstan (43,000; 24.5%), among the South Asian countries came from India (59,000; +67.7%) and Pakistan (42,000; +12.2%).

The number of Turkish and Iranian tourists respectively soared by 8.3% and 3.7% to 289,000 and 235,000 people.