Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov said on Wednesday 2024 has been declared as "Green World Solidarity Year" in the Republic will host the COP29 International Climate Conference in December in Baku

He was addressing as the chief guest at the special session on climate The Center of Climate Diplomacy, in collaboration with COPAIR (Center of Pakistan and International Relations), organized a thought-provoking roundtable conference on the topic "Shaping Tomorrow's Resilience."

The event aimed to shed light on the urgent and immediate challenges posed by climate change and the need for collective attention and collaborative action.

The guests and experts from various fields gathered to address the conference, emphasizing the pressing nature of climate change and the necessity for immediate action.

Ambassador Farhadov said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on declaring 2024 as the “Green World Solidarity Year” in the country.

"The focal points of our current energy policy revolve around the development of green energy and the facilitation of its transport to global markets. Liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, have been declared green energy zones," he added.

The ambassador said the protection of the environment stands as a priority in the extensive restoration and redevelopment processes unfolding in the liberated territories.

Innovative approaches such as "smart city" and "smart village" are implemented in these areas, contributing to ecosystem restoration.

Shedding light on the impact of conflicts on the environment, he informed that Armenia’s three-decade occupation of Azerbaijani territories extensively damaged the ecosystem, wildlife and natural resources.

He informed that government of Azerbaijan's goal is for renewable energy to constitute 30% of electricity generating capacity by 2030 and to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent from 1990 levels by 2030 and by 40 percent by 2050.

He stressed that the country is ambitious to deliver on its national climate commitments and aims to strengthen multi-lateral partnerships and global cooperation which is also evident from the plans to export 4GW of renewable energy to Europe through Black Sea.

Other participants who graced the ceremony were CEO of NDMRF Bilal Anwar, Zulekha (NDMA), Usman Manzur (Programme Officer, UNDP), Aftab Alam Khan (CEO of Resilient Future International), Dr. Usman Mustafa (Advisor on Economy and SDGs), and Dr. Fozia Kanwal (POODA).

President COPAIR Amna Munawar Awan thanked the center of climate diplomacy for spearheading this initiative, and confident that the outcomes of our discussions will serve as a beacon for informed decision-making and action in the realm of climate resilience. She thanks for commitment, and embark on this journey together to shape a resilient tomorrow for Pakistan and beyond.