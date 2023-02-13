UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan Delegation Visits WCLA, University Of Home Economics

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Azerbaijan delegation visits WCLA, University of Home Economics

A seven-member delegation from Azerbaijan, led by Ms Fakhranda Hassan Zade, visited the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and University of Home Economics (UHE), here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):A seven-member delegation from Azerbaijan, led by Ms Fakhranda Hassan Zade, visited the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and University of Home Economics (UHE), here on Monday.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari welcomed the delegation on arrival and briefed the members about the importance of city's historical places, culture and traditional foods. He said that Pakistan had strong brotherly relations with Azerbaijan, adding that trade and visits provide an opportunity to understand people of both the countries. He presented a souvenir to the delegation.

The delegation appreciated the WCLA services in restoration of historical sites and evinced interest in promotion of Pakistani and Azerbaijani traditional food and culture.

Later, the delegation also visited the UHE where staff and students welcomed it and presented the members with bouquets.

The delegation visited cooking labs of the university and witnessed practical preparation of traditional foods. UHE Registrar Shujaat Muneef Quershi also presented a souvenir to the delegation.

The delegation members thanked the government departments as well as Lahorites for the hospitality extended to them and for making their visit memorable.

The delegation from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Artishok is on a three-day visit to the city. after a two-day stay in Islamabad, it would leave for their homeland on February 18.

The visit was managed through active cooperation of the Pakistan Embassy in Baku (Azerbaijan). The NGO Artishok from Baku is organising culinary events and festivals for promoting the national cuisine, culture and tourism sectors in Azerbaijan and its friendly countries. The cultural group has been organising events to promote Pakistani cuisines at international level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Visit Baku Azerbaijan February From Government

Recent Stories

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

10 minutes ago
 Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handi ..

Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handicapped': Minister for Informat ..

11 minutes ago
 Electric vehicles to account for half of global ca ..

Electric vehicles to account for half of global car sales by 2035 amid net-zero ..

11 minutes ago
 US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over Chi ..

US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over China - NSC

11 minutes ago
 Judicial Reform Clears First Hurdle in Israeli Par ..

Judicial Reform Clears First Hurdle in Israeli Parliament Amid Mass Protests - R ..

11 minutes ago
 IOC Says No Reason to Deprive Russian Athletes of ..

IOC Says No Reason to Deprive Russian Athletes of Right to Participate in Compet ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.