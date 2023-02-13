Azerbaijan delegation visits WCLA, University of Home Economics

A seven-member delegation from Azerbaijan, led by Ms Fakhranda Hassan Zade, visited the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and University of Home Economics (UHE), here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):A seven-member delegation from Azerbaijan, led by Ms Fakhranda Hassan Zade, visited the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and University of Home Economics (UHE), here on Monday.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari welcomed the delegation on arrival and briefed the members about the importance of city's historical places, culture and traditional foods. He said that Pakistan had strong brotherly relations with Azerbaijan, adding that trade and visits provide an opportunity to understand people of both the countries. He presented a souvenir to the delegation.

The delegation appreciated the WCLA services in restoration of historical sites and evinced interest in promotion of Pakistani and Azerbaijani traditional food and culture.

Later, the delegation also visited the UHE where staff and students welcomed it and presented the members with bouquets.

The delegation visited cooking labs of the university and witnessed practical preparation of traditional foods. UHE Registrar Shujaat Muneef Quershi also presented a souvenir to the delegation.

The delegation members thanked the government departments as well as Lahorites for the hospitality extended to them and for making their visit memorable.

The delegation from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Artishok is on a three-day visit to the city. after a two-day stay in Islamabad, it would leave for their homeland on February 18.

The visit was managed through active cooperation of the Pakistan Embassy in Baku (Azerbaijan). The NGO Artishok from Baku is organising culinary events and festivals for promoting the national cuisine, culture and tourism sectors in Azerbaijan and its friendly countries. The cultural group has been organising events to promote Pakistani cuisines at international level.