Azerbaijan Embassy celebrates 'Independence Day' in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan held a reception on Friday, marking Azerbaijan's upcoming 'Independence Day' on May 28.

Rana Tanveer, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training graced the event as the chief guest.� Speaking at the reception, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov said, " May 28 is celebrated as the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan every year." The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic which was the first democratic secular republic in the Muslim East was established on May 28, 1918, he added.

He said that after the restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence in 1991, Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan.

"Both countries are bound by the relations of strong friendship, brotherhood, and strategic partnership based on historical and cultural roots." "Brotherly relations between the two countries are deepening, developing, and strengthening every year. Azerbaijan gives great importance to Pakistan." In 2022, under the instruction of H.E. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, our country was among the first countries who rushed for help during the large-scale flood in Pakistan, he added.

"The two countries have always supported each other both bilaterally and within international organizations," he maintained.

Ambassador further added, "Ties between the two brotherly countries continue to grow in an upward trajectory in all fields.

" "Direct flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan which are being operated since 2022 tremendously contribute to these relations." " Around 50000 Pakistani tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2022. I must mention that Pakistan is one of the countries that is included in the online ASAN visa system of Azerbaijan. The citizens of Pakistan can easily obtain a visa online within 3 hours and visit Azerbaijan." "Moreover, in 2022, the Government of Azerbaijan, taking into account the fraternal relations, exempted rice from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan the same origin from import customs duty," he informed.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer while addressing the audience said, "The 'Independence Day' is one of the most glorious and important days in the history of Azerbaijan state ." "The multifaceted relations of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan have been expanding and deepening in recent years. The exchange of high-level visits from both countries gives a strong impetus to boosting bilateral cooperation." He said, "Inter-parliamentary cooperation is actively increasing and contributing to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries." He said, "Pakistan and Azerbaijan have very deep cooperation in defense production, tourism, defense, education, and culture. "The Minister said, "The education ministry is working to enhance our educational cooperation, particularly in skilled and technical education."