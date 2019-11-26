Azerbaijan envoy calls on KP Speaker, discuss matters of mutual interest

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Tuesday met with Azerbaijan Ambassador,Ali Alizada at Assembly Secretariat and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Speaker invited Azerbaijan government to invest in sectors of agriculture and energy,adding that he said "Azerbaijan is richly endowed with oil resources and provincial government is interested to take benefits of its experiences in oil exploration". He also highlighted the need to start direct flight between two Muslim countries.

Azerbaijan envoy also expressed gratitude to Pakistan government for its extended moral support over the killing of Azerbaijan people by Armenian occupied forces.

Speaker said that Pakistan would support stance of Azerbaijan relating to Nagorono- Karabakh and also highlight the issue on OIC alike the support of Azerbaijan to Pakistan over Kashmir. He said that a condemning resolution would also be tabled in next session of KP Assembly.