Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Azerbaijan envoy visits PCST&I; emphasizes on increasing import, exports

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov along with his spouse on Tuesday visited Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (PCST&I) and inaugurated the new building of the chamber.

Upon his arrival the former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali and group leader Malik Maher Elahi welcomed the delegation and discussed bilateral trade.

Speaking on the occasion the ambassador said that very soon informative visits would be arranged for business communities of the two countries, adding that this was the best time to increase and promote import and export between the two-country.

He said that a business expo would be arranged in Azerbaijan in November this year where the Pakistani businessmen could explore the potential of investment and trade.

Khazar Farhadov said that Azerbaijan had made visa acquisition very easy for Pakistanis because the government and people of Azerbaijan give special love and respect to the people of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the former KP governor Ghulam Ali expressed gratitude to the business community of Azerbaijan for their love and support and said that indeed the exchange of business delegation between the two countries would strengthen the bilateral ties.

