Azerbaijan FM Expresses Strong Solidarity, Support For Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 08:41 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.
The deputy prime minister briefed him on the evolving regional situation, according to a Foreign Office press release.
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed strong solidarity and support for Pakistan in the wake of India’s illegal and unprovoked attacks that violated Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan on the loss of innocent lives.
Reaffirming strong fraternal ties between the two countries, the two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.
