Azerbaijan intends to develop educational linkage with AIOU: Khazar Farhadov

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan H.E. Khazar Farhadov on Monday said that he intended to develop educational linkage with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

He called on Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and expressed his desire for cooperation between AIOU and the universities of Azerbaijan.

Stressing the cooperation, Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that AIOU is the only university in Pakistan providing opportunities to enhance education for Pakistanis and international students living all over the world.

Dr. Nasir said that the new generation of Azerbaijan has got a great opportunity to get education and training, they can study online from AIOU.

Director of International Collaboration & Exchange Office Dr. Zahid Majeed said AIOU's Urdu Department, English Department, and a comprehensive set-up of the Center for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) are ready to cooperate with the universities of Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan and the Vice Chancellor of AIOU agreed to cooperate in educational matters of bilateral interest including student exchange programs and joint degree programs.

Ambassador said that they will make every effort to pave the way to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The Vice-Chancellor along with the distinguished guest also visited the photo exhibition reflecting the Pakistan-Azerbaijan friendship.