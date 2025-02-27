Azerbaijan Language & Culture Center Hosts Open Exhibition On Khojaly Massacre
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 06:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Azerbaijan Language and Culture Center at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized an open exhibition to commemorate the Khojaly Massacre, one of the most tragic events in Azerbaijani history.
Mr. Tamerlan Khalilov, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, delivered the opening remarks.
He expressed his gratitude to NUML leadership for facilitating the event and warmly welcomed the presence of faculty members and students.
He spoke about the deep-rooted brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, highlighting how Pakistan has always stood by Azerbaijan, especially during the First and Second Karabakh Wars.
He acknowledged Pakistan’s unwavering support, noting that it was one of the few countries that never recognized Armenia as a state.
During his address, Mr. Khalilov also discussed the significance of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Azerbaijan.
He emphasized the importance of further strengthening the already strong ties between the two nations, particularly in areas of mutual interest.
He noted that such high-level visits play a crucial role in consolidating the partnership between the two countries, fostering greater diplomatic, economic, and cultural cooperation.
Speaking about the Khojaly Massacre, he highlighted the brutality inflicted upon innocent Azerbaijani civilians on February 26, 1992, by Armenian forces and the 366th CIS regiment. He described it as the deadliest atrocity of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in which 613 civilians lost their lives, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly individuals.
Additionally, 1,275 people were taken captive and subjected to torture, while the fate of 150 individuals remains unknown to this day.
He emphasized the need to remember and honor the victims of this horrific tragedy and to continue raising awareness about the injustices faced by the Azerbaijani people.
The exhibition featured a powerful collection of photographs and historical accounts that depicted the tragic events of Khojaly. Attendees observed the displays with solemn reflection, gaining a deeper understanding of the massacre and its impact on Azerbaijani history.
Mr. Khalilov extended his sincere appreciation to NUML for its continued support in organizing events that highlight Azerbaijan’s history and help foster a deeper cultural and political understanding between the two nations.
