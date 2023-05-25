UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan, Pakistan Discuss Holding Joint Military Drills - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Chief of the General Staff of Azerbaijan Karim Valiyev has discussed the conduct of joint military exercises with Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday

Valiyev, who is currently on an official visit to Pakistan, met with Asif at the Pakistani parliament.

"The sides discussed the conduct of joint exercises, cooperation in the field of defense industry, including a number of issues of mutual interest. The importance of further expansion of military and military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan was emphasized," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Asif assured Valiyev that Pakistan recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and touched upon the need to expand military cooperation and exchange of experience between the armed forces of the two countries.

"Colonel General K. Valiyev emphasized that the expansion of cooperation with Pakistan in the military field is always in the spotlight of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev," the statement added.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, also attended the meeting, where the partnership of the countries within the framework of international organizations was discussed, the ministry said.

