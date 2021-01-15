Azerbaijan, Pakistan Discuss Joint Military Drills With Turkey - Baku

(@FahadShabbir)

Azerbaijan and Pakistan on Friday discussed conducting trilateral military exercises together with Turkey, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Azerbaijan and Pakistan on Friday discussed conducting trilateral military exercises together with Turkey, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani defense minister, Zakir Hasanov, met with the new Pakistani ambassador, Bilal Hayee, who was appointed in June.

"During the discussions, an exchange of views was held on conducting joint military exercises with the involvement of various types of troops, including Special Forces of Azerbaijan Army, Pakistani and Turkish Armed Forces, organization of mutual visits of servicemen to exchange experience, as well as a number of other issues," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides also discussed bilateral cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational areas.

Azerbaijan has strong ties with both Pakistan and Turkey due to shared religious and cultural connections as well as extensive military cooperation. Both Ankara and Islamabad supported Baku during the last year's hostilities in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.