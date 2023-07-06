(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):A high level defence delegation headed by Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan, Khalid Ahadov called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Thursday and lauded the historic and exemplary professionalism demonstrated by the personnel of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The meeting underscored discussion on several key areas of mutual interest and regional developments, a PAF news release said.

During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff shared his vision of modernizing PAF's capabilities to achieve operational excellence in air, space and cyber domains.

The Air Chief emphasized the longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, which are exemplified through robust bilateral relations.

He also reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation and the training domain.

Chief of the Air Staff further said, "Pakistan values its strong diplomatic and defence relationship with Azerbaijan which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability." The Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan praised the PAF's notable progress in developing a thriving domestic capability in the aviation industry. The visiting dignitary reaffirmed that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy deep rooted cordial relations and wished to further enhance the existing bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, Khalid Ahadov also visited different installations and technological infrastructure established at Air Headquarters, where he was briefed about the operational capabilities and ongoing projects of PAF's modernization drive.