Azerbaijan supports Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir dispute, says Sahiba Gafarova

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2021) Azerbaijan Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said that her country supported Pakistan's principled position on Kashmir dispute.

Sahiba Gafarova said that resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution was important for durable peace in the region. She expressed these views during her meeting with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Azeri speaker emphasized the need for greater parliamentary exchanges between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to strengthen bilateral relations and bring the peoples of two countries further close to each other.

Sahiba Gafarova said Azerbaijan gives immense importance to its relations with Pakistan.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said the Central Asian States including Azerbaijan can use Gwadar port for promotion of trade. He said there are vast opportunities of promotion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade, economy and tourism.

Asad Qaiser said Pakistan supports Azerbaijan's stance on Nagorno-Karabakh.