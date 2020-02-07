UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Supports Peaceful Resolution Of Kashmir Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 07:06 PM

Azerbaijan supports peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue

Azerbaijan has said that it supports the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Azerbaijan has said that it supports the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.Spokesperson for Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva during media briefing in Baku said Azerbaijan always supports and stands for implementation of norms and principles of international law and UN Security Council resolutions in settlement of conflicts and maintenance of international peace and security.

Earlier, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev fully supported Pakistan on Jammu & Kashmir issue during the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos last month.

