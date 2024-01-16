Azerbaijan to benefit from Pakistan’s experience i hosting COP-29 in Baku: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov on Tuesday said that the Central Asian Republic would benefit from the brotherly country of Pakistan in hosting the 29th Conference of the Parties in Baku.

He was addressing the climate change roundtable on “Shaping Tomorrow’s Resilience”, organized by the Center of Pakistan and International Relations (COPAIR).

The Azerbaijani envoy presented a detailed overview of his country’s commitment to achieve environmental sustainability and ensure inclusive interventions for a just energy transition by embracing clean renewable energy.

He said the people of Pakistan were very kind and the Azerbaijani nation equally reciprocated the same sentiments for Pakistan as a brotherly country.

His country was trying to move together with Pakistan on the issue of COP-29 hosting as the latter had experience and bagged great global acclaim due to its environmental conservation initiatives, he added.

The envoy said that Pakistan like many other natural resource rich country was portrayed negatively, however, it was the global diplomatic fraternity’s personal experience that changed their perspective about Pakistan.

“Any nation rich in resources will be criticized by the West bearing double standards. Like Azerbaijan’s territory’s occupation related resolution was adopted which was supported by Pakistan. Azerbaijan took tangible steps in the past two decades. It alone implemented UNSC resolution and got moral and political support from Pakistan and Turkiye.

"We chaired the nonalignment movement conference and raised voices for nationalization of vaccines,” he said.

Ambassador Farhadov said Azerbaijan would successfully host COP-29 and would cooperate with Pakistan as it was a traditional diplomatic norm between the two brotherly countries including cooperation in peace, security and development related matters.

He underscored that the private sector was important and without it there was no concept of economic development. “It is the driving force that needs designated facilities to contribute to its country's development.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), Bilal Anwar said the forum of COP, the largest environmental moot, had emerged as an interactive session of global celebrities and leaders including economic giants, politicians, experts, and civil society.

“It's the great strength of COP that a lot can be achieved at the policy level. However, Pakistan has played a very effective role in COP-27, Egypt for getting the loss and damage fund approved that got functional in COP-28, Dubai,” he added.

The NDRMF CEO said that one thing that failed to get global attention was decisions from global stock take reports that indicated the carbon emissions’ reaching dangerous levels; having serious implications for countries like Pakistan.

“Azerbaijan is a symbolically and regionally important venue for the next COP meeting. The decisions not met in the previous moot could have the opportunity to be achieved this time. We are going to strengthen our work for collaborations with private sector and will be prepared and clear about our priorities by the next COP meeting,” he added.

President COPAIR Amna Munawwar Awan welcomed the participants at the roundtable and presented a detailed overview on the Center, including its future endeavours intended to flag climate change as a serious issue of the country and the region at large.

Awan also mentioned the need to enhance cross-sectoral cooperation and collaboration to achieve climate resilience and sustainability through development partnerships.

Director of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Muhammad Azeem said the ministry was spearheading all the policy endeavours at the national level.

Under the national stakeholder engagement, it had identified medium- and long-term risks due to climate change, he added.

The ministry, he said, had introduced the Electric Vehicle Policy to control emissions of transport sector, prepared the National Adaptation Plan, and was driving the COP activities every year.

UNDP's Programme Officer Usman Manzur said the UNDP provided support to the Ministry of Climate Change for the preparation of the NDC document development in 2021. It was working with the communities in climate related projects.

Zulekha, Advisor and Programme Manager, Gender and Child Cell, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) informed the participants that the Authority was working on an inclusive gender response and had, therefore, added transgender community in its gender policy.

“We are working on community capacity building in flood affected areas and for that the aquifer wells training is underway, along with interventions focusing drought resistant seeds and seeds that can grow in stagnant water,” she added.

“We need to review the traditional knowledge in the context of flood resilient infrastructure development,” Zulekha said.

CEO, Resilient Future International, Aftab Alam Khan commended the CEO NDRMF for his crucial role in COP-28 and had organized many important activities at the Pakistan Pavilion.

In Pakistan pavilion, he mentioned that there was low participation of private sector which was important and needed attention for the next time. “The climate vulnerability of the country is growing with every passing day. The real shape of loss and damage fund will emerge in the next seven months when preparations to attend COP-29 will gain pace,” he added.