Azerbaijani delegation visits COTHM, Wagah Border

A 7-member delegation of Azerbaijan led by Ms Fakhranda Hasanzade on Tuesday left for Islamabad after a three-day visit of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):A 7-member delegation of Azerbaijan led by Ms Fakhranda Hasanzade on Tuesday left for Islamabad after a three-day visit of Lahore.

The delegation visited the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) on the last leg of its three day visit.

COTHM CEO Zaheer Ahmed gave a briefing to the delegation on the importance of Pakistani cuisines.

The Azerbaijani delegation apprised the students of various cooking methods, visited the labs and gave practical training to the students to cook their national food.

Leader of the delegation, Fakhranda Hasanzade, gave Azerbaijani gift hampers to the students who won the cooking competition.

On this occasion, Ms Hasanzade said the main purpose of their visit was to exchange cuisine between the two countries and to further promote mutual relations. "Lahore is really a lively city and we are taking many precious memories", she said while thanking to Pakistani Embassy in Baku, the Punjab government and all officers for their cooperation.

The delegation also visited Wagah Border and witnessed flag lowering ceremony, besides taking photographs with army and Rangers officers and officials.

The NGO Artishok delegation was on a three-day visit to the city and after a two-day stay in Islamabad, it would leave for their homeland on February 18.

It is pertinent to mention here that the visit was managed through active cooperation of the Pakistan Embassy in Baku (Azerbaijan). The NGO Artishok from Baku is organizing culinary events and festivals for promoting the national cuisine, culture and tourism sectorsin Azerbaijan and its friendly countries.

The cultural group has been organizing events promoting Pakistani cuisines at international level.