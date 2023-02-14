UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijani Delegation Visits COTHM, Wagah Border

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Azerbaijani delegation visits COTHM, Wagah Border

A 7-member delegation of Azerbaijan led by Ms Fakhranda Hasanzade on Tuesday left for Islamabad after a three-day visit of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):A 7-member delegation of Azerbaijan led by Ms Fakhranda Hasanzade on Tuesday left for Islamabad after a three-day visit of Lahore.

The delegation visited the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) on the last leg of its three day visit.

COTHM CEO Zaheer Ahmed gave a briefing to the delegation on the importance of Pakistani cuisines.

The Azerbaijani delegation apprised the students of various cooking methods, visited the labs and gave practical training to the students to cook their national food.

Leader of the delegation, Fakhranda Hasanzade, gave Azerbaijani gift hampers to the students who won the cooking competition.

On this occasion, Ms Hasanzade said the main purpose of their visit was to exchange cuisine between the two countries and to further promote mutual relations. "Lahore is really a lively city and we are taking many precious memories", she said while thanking to Pakistani Embassy in Baku, the Punjab government and all officers for their cooperation.

The delegation also visited Wagah Border and witnessed flag lowering ceremony, besides taking photographs with army and Rangers officers and officials.

The NGO Artishok delegation was on a three-day visit to the city and after a two-day stay in Islamabad, it would leave for their homeland on February 18.

It is pertinent to mention here that the visit was managed through active cooperation of the Pakistan Embassy in Baku (Azerbaijan). The NGO Artishok from Baku is organizing culinary events and festivals for promoting the national cuisine, culture and tourism sectorsin Azerbaijan and its friendly countries.

The cultural group has been organizing events promoting Pakistani cuisines at international level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Army Rangers Exchange Government Of Punjab Hotel Visit Baku Azerbaijan Wagah February Border All From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Prime Minister of the Iraq ..

Fujairah Ruler receives Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Governmen ..

16 seconds ago
 White House Says in Close Contact With Moldova Aft ..

White House Says in Close Contact With Moldova After Alleged Destabilization Att ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner overseas for disposing of cases of ov ..

Commissioner overseas for disposing of cases of overseas Pakistanis speedily

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for m ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for making arrangements to celebrat ..

3 minutes ago
 SEPCO recovery campaign full swing in Sukkur

SEPCO recovery campaign full swing in Sukkur

3 minutes ago
 SMBR visits Journalist Housing Colony Lahore

SMBR visits Journalist Housing Colony Lahore

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.