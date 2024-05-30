Azerbaijani FM Arrives At MoFA To Hold Talks With DPM Dar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) here to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
He was received by DPM Ishaq Dar before proceeding to hold comprehensive talks on bilateral and regional issues.
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov arrived here on Wednesday night on a two-day official visit.
He was received at the Islamabad International Airport by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Ahmed Naseem Warraich and accorded a warm welcome.
During the visit, the foreign dignitary will also call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
