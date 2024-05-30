Open Menu

Azerbaijani FM Arrives At MoFA To Hold Talks With DPM Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Azerbaijani FM arrives at MoFA to hold talks with DPM Dar

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) here to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Da

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) here to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

He was received by DPM Ishaq Dar before proceeding to hold comprehensive talks on bilateral and regional issues.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov arrived here on Wednesday night on a two-day official visit.

He was received at the Islamabad International Airport by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Ahmed Naseem Warraich and accorded a warm welcome.

During the visit, the foreign dignitary will also call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Visit Azerbaijan Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

13 minutes ago
 Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ ..

Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..

13 minutes ago
 Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

11 minutes ago
 Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

11 minutes ago
 CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Y ..

CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer

11 minutes ago
 Universities to function as technology and knowled ..

Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh

11 minutes ago
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day c ..

Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration

11 minutes ago
 Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; c ..

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here

23 minutes ago
 Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 la ..

Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully

15 minutes ago
 Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch anoth ..

Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..

18 minutes ago
 Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan