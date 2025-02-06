Azerbaijani student conducts research at James P. Allison Institute to enhance cancer treatment effectiveness

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Amina Nurmammadova, an Azerbaijani PhD student at the MD Anderson Cancer Center Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, shared insights on her medical journey with the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC).

According to AZERTAC, she is currently pursuing her PhD at the MD Anderson Cancer Center Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, Nurmammadova said she is also conducting research at the James P. Allison Institute to enhance the effectiveness of immunotherapeutic drugs for cancer treatment.

“I started my medical studies at the Azerbaijan Medical University and moved to Germany after a year of studies. I completed both my Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Molecular Medicine at Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen,” she added.

Nurmammadova highlighted the key reasons why she chose to study medicine, sharing her path to immunology and oncology, a medical speciality that focuses on diagnosing, treating, and preventing cancer.

“My initial goal was always to become a physician, which is why I began my studies at the Azerbaijan Medical University. After moving to Germany, I aimed to continue my education in the medical faculty as a human medicine student. However, after joining a research lab at the Institute of Pathology and Neuropathology in Tübingen and being exposed to scientific work—especially in immunology and oncology—I was completely fascinated. I had always been deeply interested in oncology, but as I learned more about the critical role of research in advancing cancer treatment, I realized that my true passion lay in scientific discovery. This led me to dedicate my career to developing novel therapeutic strategies for patients whose cancers resist chemotherapy and conventional treatments available on the market,” she noted.

Highlighting the key advantages and challenges of studying in Germany and the U.S., Nurmammadova said: “Adapting to both environments requires time and patience. Since I moved to Germany when I was 18, I integrated into German culture quite quickly. I really appreciated the structured, rule-based education system and the overall environment there. However, moving to the U.S. at 24 has been a much bigger challenge for me. Leaving behind a partially established life and starting over in a completely new country feels like beginning from scratch.

After receiving rigorous training, adapting to the workflow in the U.S. is not too difficult. However, the education system differs significantly.

From my observations, college education in Germany is more challenging than in the U.S. The level of depth in studies is much higher in Germany, which is why I am grateful to have completed my undergraduate degree there. I believe it provided me with a strong foundation that has opened many doors in the scientific field.”

“I am currently pursuing a doctoral degree in Biomedical Sciences at UTHealth MD Anderson Cancer Center, specializing in Immunology and Quantitative Sciences. My goal is to understand the mechanisms that drive resistance to immunotherapy in cancer patients and to improve treatment responses by deciphering cell-cell interactions within the tumor microenvironment (TME) that contribute to diverse patient outcomes.

After completing my PhD, I aim to continue advancing my career in research, focusing on translational studies to bridge the gap between scientific discoveries and clinical applications,” she underlined.

I am currently a member of the Azerbaijani-American Medical Association. Additionally, I was recently invited to give a webinar for the AzerMDS community, and I was delighted to introduce young medical students to the idea of pursuing a career in research. Apart from that, I have presented my academic work through posters at multiple conferences in Germany.

I am excited about the future and happy to share my journey on various platforms. In particular, I look forward to supporting and encouraging women in Azerbaijan to pursue careers in medical research and science.

My next priority is to complete my doctoral degree and advance my career as an independent scientist, contributing to the development of therapeutic drugs for cancer patients. My goal is to integrate diverse modalities of medical research by bringing together clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and basic scientists. By combining our expertise, I aim to develop personalized treatment approaches for cancer patients.

Wrapping up her interview, Amina Nurmammadova emphasized the importance of contributing to the medical field in Azerbaijan, particularly in oncology, which requires significant support. “After becoming an independent researcher in a few years, my goal is to collaborate with medical oncologists in both Azerbaijan and the U.S. to make personalized drugs available for cancer patients in Azerbaijan. This will require the establishment of research laboratories, partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, and the creation of a team of medical oncologists,” she underlined.