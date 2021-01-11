Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani Foreign Ministers to Meet in Islamabad Jan 13 - Source

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan will hold a meeting in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Wednesday, a diplomatic source in Baku told Sputnik

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan will hold a meeting in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Wednesday, a diplomatic source in Baku told Sputnik.

"The foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan will hold a meeting. It is planned for January 13 in Islamabad," the source said.

A series of bilateral meetings will also be held, the source specified.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in turn, confirmed the meeting in a statement outlining top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu's upcoming trip to Islamabad to meet with his Pakistani and Azerbaijani counterparts. The statement also said that preparations for the 7th Turkey-Pakistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation meeting will also be coordinated.

Islamabad's diplomatic arm subsequently confirmed the meeting, releasing a statement regarding Cavusoglu's upcoming official visit, which will include communications with the leaders of the two countries.

"The Turkish Foreign Minister will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and call on the Prime Minister [of Pakistan Imran Khan] and President [of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan] during the visit," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

On January 14, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bairamov is expected to meet with Pakistani senior officials, Azerbaijani Trend news agency reported, citing the country's foreign ministry.

According to the news agency, the meeting on January 13 will mark the second trilateral talks of the three foreign ministers.