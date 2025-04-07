Open Menu

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Due In Islamabad On Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 06:51 PM

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister due in Islamabad on Tuesday

The Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov will visit Pakistan on Tuesday to finalize the Memorandum of Understanding and agreements on the investment projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov will visit Pakistan on Tuesday to finalize the Memorandum of Understanding and agreements on the investment projects.

During his visit, Jabbarov will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a Foreign Office press release.

He will also have detailed discussions on investment matters with the Pakistan delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

