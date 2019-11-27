UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan's Envoy Discusses Promotion Of Tourism With Minister

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:59 PM

Azerbaijan's envoy discusses promotion of tourism with minister

Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ali Alizade discussed the potential tourism, implementation of different programs, exchange of experiences, exchange of delegations between two fraternal countries

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) : Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ali Alizade discussed the potential tourism, implementation of different programs, exchange of experiences, exchange of delegations between two fraternal countries.While meeting with the senior minister for Tourism of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Atif Khan, Azerbaijan envoy has said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan should focus to improve the bilateral relations between two countries.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan are two fraternal countries and should improve the potential tourism between both countries.

He shared the pictures on social media he said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan, the two strategic partners, are keen to expand their cooperation and achieve strong economic partnership.

The two countries have many spheres for cooperation that are of mutual interest for both, while the priority areas are policy, economy, defense and security, trade, energy, tourism and humanitarian sphere.

