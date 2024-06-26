(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Wednesday said that Azerbaijan's experience would be utilised for the beautification of Islamabad by adopting modern techniques and traditional architectural methods.

During a meeting with a delegation from Baku, Azerbaijan, he said that Islamabad's beautification efforts would leverage Azerbaijan's expertise to meet contemporary needs while preserving traditional architectural styles.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, said a press release issued here.

The delegation, comprised of experts in urban beautification and landscaping from Baku, will spend three days in the federal capital. The experts will visit various locations including parks, historical sites, Melody Food Street and other key areas to provide recommendations for enhancing the city's aesthetics.

In collaboration with the CDA's technical team, the Baku delegation will offer proposals to improve Islamabad's maintenance and landscaping.

They discussed techniques for implementing small-scale, attractive landscaping along sidewalks and pedestrian pathways. The first phase of this initiative will focus on introducing Baku-style landscaping along the Srinagar Highway.

The expertise of the delegation will be applied to enhance Islamabad's Food Street in the initial phase. A series of short-term, mid-term, and long-term projects will also be executed collaboratively to improve the city's overall appearance.

The delegation expressed their gratitude for the exceptional hospitality provided by the CDA.