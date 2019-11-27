Azeri envoy, KP minister discuss tourism related matters

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan at his office and discussed various matters related to the promotion of tourism, culture, archeology, sports and youth affairs.

Both leaders agreed to launch Youth Exchange Programs and to increase linkage between the youth of both Azerbaijan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On this occasion, Senior Minister Atif Khan said that Azerbaijan was one of the emerging tourist destination and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would take advantage of Azerbaijan experiences to develop its tourism sector.

While apprising the ambassador about the opportunities for tourism in the province, the senior minister said that both the federal and provincial governments were taking serious steps for tourism development.

"There are 6000 archaeological sites in the province and Rs one billion have been allocated for the preservation of these sites," Atif khan explained.

After meeting, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan also visited Sethi House, Peshawar Museum, Heritage Trail, Islamia College, Qila Bala Hisar and showed Special interest in local culture and heritage sites.

Ali Alizada said that the archeological sites in the province were precious assets for promoting tourism.

Azerbaijan would provide all kinds of assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in tourism development, and cooperation in the tourism sector between the two countries will be further enhanced.