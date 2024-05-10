Open Menu

Azeri Minister Calls On PM Shehbaz

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Azeri minister calls on PM Shehbaz

Minister of Ecology & Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev Friday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House and handed over an invitation letter to him from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to participate in the COP-29 meeting to be held in Baku in November 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Minister of Ecology & Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev Friday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House and handed over an invitation letter to him from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to participate in the COP-29 meeting to be held in Baku in November 2024.

The prime minister thanked the President of Azerbaijan for the invitation, and congratulated him and the Azeri people on Baku’s selection for hosting COP-29, the most important gathering of world leaders this year to deliberate upon the challenges posed by climate change.

He said that Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable countries that had borne the adverse impact of climate change in recent years, including the catastrophic floods of 2022.

He stressed the need for urgent action to enhance climate resilience.

In this regard, he assured Azerbaijan of Pakistan’s full support and cooperation in ensuring the success of COP-29.

While accepting the invitation, the prime minister said he looked forward to participating in COP-29 where he would also have the opportunity to have detailed discussion with President Ilham Aliyev on the bilateral relationship, particularly to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

PM Shehbaz also reiterated his invitation to President Aliyev to undertake an official visit Pakistan.

The Azeri minister thanked the prime minister for receiving him and offering Pakistan’s support for the successful organization of the COP-29. He said the Azeri side would work closely with Pakistan to set an agenda that suitably reflects the needs of climate vulnerable countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Visit Baku Azerbaijan November From

Recent Stories

Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal t ..

Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial

4 minutes ago
 Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamles ..

Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Korea sign Aide-Mémoire for Enhanced De ..

Pakistan, Korea sign Aide-Mémoire for Enhanced Development Cooperation 2024-202 ..

20 seconds ago
 Police signs agreement to provide treatment facili ..

Police signs agreement to provide treatment facilities to officials, families

22 seconds ago
 UN, EU officials condemn 'escalation' of violence ..

UN, EU officials condemn 'escalation' of violence against UNRWA

24 seconds ago
 Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: ..

Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: Azma Bukhari

54 minutes ago
KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budge ..

KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budget for eight months of FY 2023- ..

54 minutes ago
 Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends compl ..

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends completion of training program for ..

54 minutes ago
 Bulk stock of physician samples seized

Bulk stock of physician samples seized

54 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

54 minutes ago
 RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

54 minutes ago
 Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat ..

Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan