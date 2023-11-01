Open Menu

Azeri President Stresses Joint Military Training With Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that the friendly and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan were being successfully strengthened in various fields, including military cooperation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that the friendly and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan were being successfully strengthened in various fields, including military cooperation.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), President Ilham expressed these views during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, who is on official visit to Azerbaijan.

Appreciating the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the defence industry, he emphasized the importance of conducting joint military training between the two countries.

Regarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries at the international level, the Azeri president reiterated that Azerbaijan always supported Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

President Ilham expressed the confidence that the visit of COAS to his country would help in further stabilizing the cooperation between the two countries.

