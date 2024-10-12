Open Menu

Azfar Ahsan Meets Saudi Investment Minister To Foster B2B Investments

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Azfar Ahsan meets Saudi investment minister to foster B2B investments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Former Minister for Investment Muhammad Azfar Ahsan met with H.E. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Islamabad on Saturday.

They discussed the robust partnership between the private sectors of both countries, emphasizing that the private sector should be empowered to lead business-to-business (B2B) collaborations for finalizing productive investments.

The conversation focused on fostering an ecosystem to strengthen the bilateral relationship, addressing key challenges faced by both countries, and outlining a strategic road-map for the future.

A project centered on food security was highlighted as a critical area for collaboration, aimed at promoting stability and prosperity.

They emphasized the need for consistency in partnerships to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics and foster regional stability.

Additionally, a visit to Riyadh by leading Pakistani business houses was agreed upon, where they will engage in B2B meetings with their Saudi counterparts to explore joint ventures and attract further investments into Pakistan.

H.E. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Muhammad Azfar Ahsan expressed optimism about the prospects for deeper cooperation and mutual prosperity.

They also highlighted the enduring strength of the relationship between the two countries, aiming to unlock untapped potential and foster sustainable economic development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Riyadh Visit Saudi Lead Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

4 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

11 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

20 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

24 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan