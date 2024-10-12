Azfar Ahsan meets Saudi investment minister to foster B2B investments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Former Minister for Investment Muhammad Azfar Ahsan met with H.E. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Islamabad on Saturday.

They discussed the robust partnership between the private sectors of both countries, emphasizing that the private sector should be empowered to lead business-to-business (B2B) collaborations for finalizing productive investments.

The conversation focused on fostering an ecosystem to strengthen the bilateral relationship, addressing key challenges faced by both countries, and outlining a strategic road-map for the future.

A project centered on food security was highlighted as a critical area for collaboration, aimed at promoting stability and prosperity.

They emphasized the need for consistency in partnerships to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics and foster regional stability.

Additionally, a visit to Riyadh by leading Pakistani business houses was agreed upon, where they will engage in B2B meetings with their Saudi counterparts to explore joint ventures and attract further investments into Pakistan.

H.E. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Muhammad Azfar Ahsan expressed optimism about the prospects for deeper cooperation and mutual prosperity.

They also highlighted the enduring strength of the relationship between the two countries, aiming to unlock untapped potential and foster sustainable economic development.