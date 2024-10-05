Open Menu

Azfar Ahsan Urges Comprehensive Strategy To Boost Investment In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2024 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Former Minister of State and Chairman board of investment (BOI) Muhammad Azfar Ahsan on Friday stressed the critical need for a comprehensive strategy to attract both local and foreign investors.

He said this at a special talk hosted by the China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on the topic of “Pakistan’s Investment Landscape: Challenges, Opportunities, and Way Forward.”

He emphasized that investment success in Pakistan hinges on supporting and facilitating existing investors, a crucial step toward creating a sustainable investment climate. He strongly advocated for a long-term national approach including framing of a “country strategy” to improve investor confidence and ensure economic stability.

Azfar Ahsan highlighted the potential for joint ventures between Pakistani and foreign investors, particularly in sectors like technology, agriculture, and manufacturing.

He emphasized Pakistan’s strategic location and youthful population as key assets that could be leveraged for future growth. He encouraged policymakers to learn from neighboring countries such as China and Uzbekistan, where strategic planning and collaboration with global businesses have led to rapid economic development.

He also emphasised the importance of imbibing from the Saudi experience and working closely with Saudi authorities to significantly expand the Kingdom’s investment profile in Pakistan.

In his remarks at the outset, Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood outlined Pakistan’s unique advantages, emphasising the country’s strategic geographical location at the crossroads of key regions such as the middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s youthful population provides an unmatched demographic advantage, while its vast natural resources make it an attractive destination for investors.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood also acknowledged the challenges preventing Pakistan from fully realising its investment potential.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood underscored the importance of fostering trust and stability to attract long-term investments and called for collaboration among all stakeholders - including government institutions, private sector, business leaders, and the media and civil society - to create an environment conducive to sustainable growth and turn Pakistan into a truly attractive investment destination.

Earlier, Director of the China Pakistan Study Centre Dr. Talat Shabbir, in his introductory remarks, highlighted Pakistan’s immense potential despite current economic challenges.

He emphasized the role of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in attracting foreign investment by offering tax incentives and improved infrastructure.

In his concluding remarks, former Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (R) stressed the integral connection between security, stability, and economic prosperity, noting that Pakistan’s progress depends on creating an environment conducive to foreign investment. He emphasized the importance of a united approach, with leadership playing a pivotal role in fostering long-term economic stability.

The talk was attended by corporate leaders, senior civil servants, academics, practitioners, think tank experts, media personnel, and members of civil society.

APP/tsw

