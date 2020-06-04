UrduPoint.com
Azhar For Action Against Illegal Appointments In Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:38 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh, Raja Azhar on Wednesday called upon the Sindh Home Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to take strict notice of illegal appointments of policemen made in the Sindh Police Department on fake documents.

While expressing his concerns over the illegal appointments in a communique here, the lawmaker said that the merit was ignored in the appointments by recruiting policemen on fake documents.

He alleged that 400 constables, 45 junior clerks and over 300 wireless operators were working in the police department.

He further said that the provincial government wanted to destroy the system bymaking appointments on political basis.

